Pedestrian killed in Brevard County accident, troopers say

A male pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car while trying to pick up road debris in Brevard County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 39-year-old pedestrian was trying to pick up debris in the eastbound lane of West King Street that had fallen off of a truck he was a passenger in, troopers said.

A vehicle traveling eastbound then struck the pedestrian and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Tracking Tropical Storm Zeta | Obama campaigning for Biden in Orlando this week | Leesburg man fatally shot by neighbor]