Florida reports nearly 4,300 coronavirus cases 1 week from Election Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – One week until Election Day, cases of the coronavirus are steadily increasing in the Midwest as both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden continue the final days of campaigning.

Here in Florida, current hospitalizations tied to the virus have been on an upward trend but the state still has more than 24% of its hospital beds available, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration dashboard.

The fact that the virus is getting worse in the Midwest does not bode well for states that the Republican president needs the most, at the least opportune time. New infections are raging in Wisconsin and elsewhere in the upper Midwest. In Iowa, polls suggest Trump is in a toss-up race with Biden after carrying the state by 9.4 percentage points four years ago.

Trump’s pandemic response threatens his hold on Wisconsin, where he won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016, said Marquette University Law School poll director Charles Franklin.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday that among U.S. states, Wisconsin had the third highest rate of new cases for the previous seven days. Iowa was 10th.

Meanwhile in Florida, the Department of Health reported nearly 4,300 new cases on Tuesday.

Below is a breakdown of the most recent data provided by the Department of Health.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,298 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the state’s overall total to 786,311 cases since March.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported 57 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Tuesday’s coronavirus report, 16,709 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 204 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not being reported for a month or more. Last week, the state surgeon general announced a deeper investigation into COVID-19 death reporting is underway.

Hospitalizations

Currently, there are 2,325 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration, a slight increase by more than 70 patients during the past 24 hours. The past four days the AHCA dashboard has shown increases in current COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The state reported 231 new hospitalizations on Tuesday, meaning the state has seen a total of 48,512 patients admitted to a hospital since March in relation to COVID-19.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 4.52% to 5.11% during the past seven days and was 6.28% for tests reported Tuesday.

Nearly six million people have been tested in Florida for the virus.

Below is a Central Florida county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 for Oct. 27.

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 11,249 166 997 4 368 2 Flagler 2,103 18 168 0 38 1 Lake 8,520 41 718 4 226 1 Marion 10,755 49 1,050 2 347 0 Orange 45,492 250 1,576 12 546 0 Osceola 14,044 66 785 10 198 1 Polk 22,762 128 2,366 12 615 1 Seminole 10,145 51 737 2 238 1 Sumter 2,869 14 281 1 85 1 Volusia 12,589 69 946 4 318 2

