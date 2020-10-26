Florida reports 3,377 new COVID-19 cases as talks continue on second round of stimulus checks

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Floridians wait anxiously to see whether they’ll receive a second round of stimulus checks, the state reported 3,377 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as well as an additional 20 deaths.

Bloomberg reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will hold a call at 2 p.m. Monday to determine whether a deal can be reached in time for Election Day.

Leaders on both sides have accused each other of stalling negotiations on what else would be included in the bill along with the $1,200 direct payments to most Americans.

On the international front, new COVID-19 infections are surging across Europe with Dr. Jean-Francois Delfraissy, the head of the French government’s virus advisory body, saying the country has “lost control of the epidemic.”

Virus patients now occupy more than half of France’s intensive care units, and some doctors are urging tougher restrictions after another record jump in confirmed infections.

Below is a breakdown of the most recent data provided by the Department of Health.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,377 new cases on Monday, bringing the state’s overall total to 782,013 cases since March.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Monday reported 20 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Monday’s coronavirus report, 16,652 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 203 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not being reported for a month or more. Last week, the state surgeon general announced a deeper investigation into COVID-19 death reporting is underway.

Hospitalizations

Currently, there are 2,251 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration, a slight increase by more than 30 patients over the past 24 hours. The past three days the AHCA dashboard has shown increases in current COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The state reported 74 new hospitalizations on Monday, meaning the state has seen a total of 48,281 patients admitted to a hospital since March in relation to COVID-19.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 4.52% to 5.11% during the past seven days and was 5.91% for tests reported Monday.

Nearly six million people have been tested in Florida for the virus.

Below is a Central Florida county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 for Oct. 26.

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 11,083 82 993 16 366 0 Flagler 2,085 9 168 1 37 0 Lake 8,479 34 714 0 225 0 Marion 10,706 12 1,048 1 347 2 Orange 45,242 200 1,564 3 546 0 Osceola 13,978 73 775 1 197 3 Polk 22,634 93 2,354 0 614 0 Seminole 10,094 50 735 0 237 1 Sumter 2,855 6 280 1 84 0 Volusia 12,520 67 942 1 316 0

