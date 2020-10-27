UCP of Central Florida breaks ground on new inclusive campus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – UCP of Central Florida has been serving Central Florida families since the 1950s. The organization’s original goal was to offer hope to children with cerebral palsy. However, UCP’s mission has expanded and its eight charter schools feature an inclusion model.

“For me, one of the neatest things is when you ask one of the kids what’s different about your friend who happens to be in a wheelchair, and the wheelchair doesn’t even come up in the top 10. So what a cool world that in 10 years, those kids will be the managers and when someone rolls in in a wheelchair, they won’t see the wheelchair. They’ll remember that the smartest kid in the class happened to be the one in the wheelchair,” said CEO Dr. Ilene Wilkins.

Wilkins said UCP of Central Florida just held a virtual groundbreaking on the UCP Healthy West Orange Campus.

The campus is set to open in 2021 and will provide innovative technology, customized education, therapy and family support services. All playgrounds on the 8 acre, 25,000 square foot facility will be fully inclusive.

The campus was made possible with a $1.5 million grant from the West Orange Healthcare District.

To learn more about the services offered by UCP of Central Florida, visit them online at https://www.ucpcfl.org/.