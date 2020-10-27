VIDEOS: Maskless mothers trespassed from Volusia County School Board meeting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County School Board meeting that was set to start at 1 p.m. Tuesday was instead delayed when a group of maskless mothers refused to put on facial coverings.

Items on the agenda include adopting a new COVID-19 mask mandate policy that would apply to anyone on campus and adopting a policy that would set guidelines for how district employees use social media.

The meeting started more than an hour late Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m., after DeLand police officers trespassed the women and removed them from the building.

According to footage from the incident, the women claimed they had medical exemptions that allowed them to not wear masks in public.

Volusia County School Board meeting off to an explosive start. Board members will discuss social media policy for teachers/ staff and adopting a mandatory face covering policy.

"We’re not here to protest, we’re here to speak... We’ve already talked to the lawyer from the city and he’s already told us if you have a medical reason you do not need to wear a mask. This is not OK. This is called coercion. This is called a return to previous times in history, I won’t label them. We live in a free country, this is a free city. DeLand city told us we don’t have to do this,” Rachael Cohen said.

Officers from the DeLand Police Department arrived at about 1:30 p.m. and when they did, Cohen turned to the group turned to the other maskless mothers and asked them to take care of her three children who were outside.

“No, I will not walk outside. I’m not leaving this building. Gov. DeSantis needs to see this, this is what’s happening in his state. I hope that President Trump sees this as well. This is not what we stand for as a country,” the woman told the officer.

LISTEN: School board attorney says they're now waiting for the district attorney on whether they can be here without a mask.

The Volusia County School Board attorney told the women that even though the meeting was being in held DeLand, the district’s mask policy applied.

“You all can choose to either leave, wear a mask, go out and come in without a mask to speak and then leave or be removed,” he said.

Women were just trespassed and did NOT go quietly.



School board meeting is now starting.

The women were ultimately trespassed but not arrested.

“I’m being pulled out of the room, OK? This is America 2020, I’m arrested for sitting in a room,” Cohen said as she was being escorted out.

She said her stance is that parents and students should have the right to choose whether or not they wear a mask on campus.

"It needs to be an option. If children come from families that want them to be masked, everyone has that right. We’re not asking to take that right away. We’re asking to be given the right to medical choice,” she said.