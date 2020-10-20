Florida officer to be disciplined after wearing Trump mask while voting

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez held a news conference Tuesday afternoon regarding an incident in which a police officer was photographed wearing a Trump 2020 face mask while in uniform at a polling location, News 6 partner Local 10 reported.

Suarez confirmed that the officer was in line to vote when the photo was taken and said he was unsure whether the officer was on duty at the time. Regardless, he said the officer will be disciplined.

[TRENDING: How to turn off Facebook election reminders | Big rig with police lights pulling over drivers | Voter Guide 2020]

“The City of Miami and the Miami Police Department do not support or endorse any candidate for political party or elected office,” Suarez said. “It is our mission to provide impartial police services to everyone regardless of political affiliation.”

Attorney Steve Simeonidis, who is the Chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, tweeted a photo of the officer Tuesday, who he identified as Officer Daniel Ubeda.

Here is @CityofMiami Police Officer Daniel Ubeda, in full uniform with badge and gun wearing his Trump mask inside of the polling location in government center.



This is city funded voter intimidation.



Ubeda should be suspended immediately. pic.twitter.com/TbJxu6mcem — Steve Simeonidis (@stevesimeonidis) October 20, 2020

He said Ubeda was wearing the mask, which read, “Trump 2020. No more bull****” at the polling location in Government Center.

“This is city funded voter intimidation,” Simeonidis wrote.

Miami Commissioner Ken Russell said the incident was unacceptable and the Miami Police Department tweeted that the officer’s actions were a violation of departmental policy.

“There should be no police presence at polling locations unless they have been called for an emergency,” Russell tweeted. “There should be no political messaging as part of our officers' uniforms.”

Suarez told reporters Tuesday that the officer was in his right to vote while in uniform, but said he was not given permission to wear a politically-related face mask while in uniform and said that the officer’s actions were “inappropriate.”

Want more news like this? Click here to subscribe to ClickOrlando.com’s Strange Florida newsletter, delivered every Friday.