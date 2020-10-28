Shelter in place lifted at Cocoa High after ‘vague cyber threats’

COCOA, Fla. – A shelter in place was ordered for Cocoa High School Wednesday afternoon due to “vague cyber threats” made through e-learning platforms, Brevard Public Schools officials said.

A shelter in place means that school operations can continue as normal but no one is allowed to enter or leave campus until law enforcement officers give an all clear. The order was lifted around 2 p.m.

"We are currently investigating suspicious incidents involving Cocoa High and Endeavour Elementary. Vague cyber threats made through the e-learning platforms. No direct threats to schools. Students, teachers and staff at both locations are safe and the investigations are ongoing,” the Cocoa Police Department wrote in a tweet at about 12:30 p.m.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pine Ridge High School was placed on lockdown after administrators received an anonymous tip through Fortify Florida indicating that someone was planning to bring a weapon on campus. That lockdown has since been lifted.

No other details were immediately available. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.