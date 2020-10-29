Snakes in a car: Burmese python slithers up under car hood

Florida wildlife officers were not expecting this slithery assignment.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently received a call of a large Burmese python under the hood of a blue Mustang in the Dania Beach area of Broward County.

FWC said crews were able to remove the 10-foot snake.

“This is a success for native wildlife since pythons prey on native birds, mammals, and reptiles. Thanks to the citizen who reported the python to us. We rely on reports from the public to help us quickly respond and remove these species,” FWC said in a statement.

FWC wants to remind anyone who spots a Burmese python can call 888-483-4681.

This past August, a woman from West Palm Beach found a python in her washing machine.