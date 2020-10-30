Daytona Beach names next police chief

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – City officials with Daytona Beach named the next police chief of the city.

Jakari Young will be sworn in as the city’s police chief at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 6.

Young has been the deputy chief of the department since 2017 and has also been a part of the command staff for the past six years.

Chief Craig Capri will retire after a 30-year career with the department.

Here is a list of teams and divisions Young has worked in: Patrol Division Criminal Investigations Special Response Team Crisis Intervention Team Office of Professional Standards

Young attended Bethune-Cookman University and has bachelor’s and masters in criminal justice and criminal justice administration.

City officials say DBPD has an annual budget of $40 million with 256 officers and 60 civilian employees.