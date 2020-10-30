Funeral to be held for Ocala police chief killed in plane crash

OCALA, Fla. – A funeral will be held Friday for Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham, who died Sunday in a plane crash.

Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn said he expects a large turnout for the fallen police chief.

“There are going to be at least 2,000 officers, probably more, I’m sure, from all over the country, if not the world, that are going to come to this funeral,” Guinn said.

Graham led the police department since 2012, but his career with the department dates back to the 1980s.

”He loved Ocala and Ocala loved him," Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said.

Ocala Police Department Deputy Chief Mike Balkin called Graham “one of the greatest lawmen I’ve ever known.”

“He was a true mentor, a true leader (and) a forward-thinking professional,” Balkin said.

The funeral is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Friday. You can watch the service live in the video player atop this story.