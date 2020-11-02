Orlando rapper ‘Glokk9’ arrested, accused of having stolen gun

ORANGE COUNTY – Orlando rapper Jacquavius Smith, who is also known as “Glokk9” or “9lokknine,” was arrested and accused of having a gun as a convicted felon, according to an arrest affidavit.

The 20-year-old rapper was convicted on possession of oxycodone on Aug. 24 and in April of 2017, Smith was convicted of burglary of a structure while masked in Citrus County. It is illegal for a convicted felon to posses a firearm.

Smith is currently facing no bond on his new charges.

Smith was arrested following an Oct. 14 traffic stop by deputies. According to the arrest report, a woman was driving in the area of Bethune Avenue and Eccleston Street in Orlando when deputies pulled her over for dark window tint. Smith was a passenger in the car, according to court records.

Investigators said when the woman rolled down her window a detective could smell marijuana.

A search of the car was conducted based on the smell of marijuana, according to investigators.

During the search, investigators said they found a stolen a Glock 17. On Oct. 20, a fingerprint analysis of the weapon found a match to Smith’s fingerprints.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Smith part of The Army gang connected to a series of shootings throughout the area.

“He is associated with the All Family No Friends gang. That would be him,” said Lt. Paul Volkerson with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Unit.

Smith’s attorney said the rapper is not part of a gang.

“Glokk9 is neither the leader nor a member of a street gang. He has had no involvement in any of the shootings other than being shot at,” attorney David Bigney wrote in an email to News 6.

The Orlando Police Department said Smith was the intended target of the shooting at the Mall at Millenia in early October.