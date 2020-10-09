Orlando rapper was intended target in Mall at Millenia shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was trying to shoot a local rapper known as 9lokkNine when he opened fire at Mall at Millenia Thursday evening, according to the Orlando Police Department.

No one was injured in the shooting, which caused officers to swarm the area near the upscale mall’s food court.

Police said Trey’von Jaheim Graham, 19, shot at 20-year-old Jacquavius Smith, whose stage name is pronounced “Glock Nine” because the two men were involved in a dispute.

A news release didn’t provide details about the nature of the dispute.

Authorities initially said four people were in custody Thursday after the shooting but they have since clarified that Graham and Smith were the only two arrested.

[TRENDING: Teen arrested in shooting at upscale Orlando mall | Judge rips Fla. but denies voter registration extension | Am I immune if I’ve already had COVID-19?]

Graham was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and discharging a firearm in public while Smith was also arrested at the scene on an open warrant on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a short-barreled rifle in connection with an unrelated shooting that happened in July.

In that case, a woman said she was at a home on Bleasdale Avenue the night of July 23 when her daughter started screaming for her to get down as multiple gunshots were fired at the home, according to the report.

Police said the woman and her children saw two black sedans park in the driveway and five to eight men got out and began shooting.

Records show the victim, who said she was in fear for her life, identified Smith as being one of the shooters.

Smith appeared before a judge Friday and has since been released on bond.