Man shot, killed in Orange County identified

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 38-year-old man was shot and killed Monday in Orange County, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 5:50 p.m. Monday to 2015 S. Orange Blossom Trail for a 911 emergency.

Deputies said they found Donnell Lamont Patrick, 38, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about Patrick’s case is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.