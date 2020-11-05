40 guns stolen from Shoot Straight Apopka on election night

APOPKA, Fla. – While most people were home watching election results trickle in Tuesday night, five males used a stolen car to ram into an Apopka gun range to steal dozens of firearms from inside.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, 40 guns were stolen from Shoot Straight Apopka. Two guns and empty gun boxes were located when the stolen car that was used to ram the business' roll up door was found in Orlando.

Surveillance photos taken around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday show five males, some of whom were wearing ski masks, near a gray sedan.

Both ATF and the Apopka Police Department are investigating the crime.

Authorities say dozens of guns were stolen from Shoot Straight in Apopka. (ATF)

ATF has also teamed up with the National Shooting Sports Foundation to offer a $5,000 reward for information related to the case.

Anyone with information can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or text ATFTAM to 63975.