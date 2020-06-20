Complaints about Titusville home lead police to stolen guns, drugs

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Complaints from residents about a home in Titusville resulted in police finding drugs and stolen firearms, officials said.

According to a news release, The Titusville Police Department, police searched the home Thursday after concerned residents witnessed “drug-related activities and violent criminal activities, which involved gunfire outside the house.”

“This agency-wide responsive initiative, headed up by the Special Investigation Section (SIS), resulted in the seizure of a large cache of firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, high capacity firearm magazines and narcotics,” authorities said.

According to police, half of the seized firearms had been previously reported stolen to law enforcement.

Two people were arrested during the search.

Left: Latasha Lanette Staley Right: Brantavius Antonio Brown

According to officials, Brantavius Antonio Brown, 20, of Titusville is charged with resisting arrest with violence and driving with knowledge of a suspended license. Latasha Lanette Staley, 39, of Titusville is charged with felony child neglect.

“This collective effort from police and community members resulted in taking multiple guns and drugs off the streets of our city”, said SIS Sergeant Troy Barbour.

Both Brown and Staley were taken to the Brevard County Jail.

“This incident remains ongoing investigation by the Titusville Police Department,” officials said.