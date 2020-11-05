SpaceX scheduled to launch Air Force GPS satellite ahead of next astronaut mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX has a lot riding on the launch of an military GPS satellite Thursday as it hopes to have resolved an issue discovered in some of its Falcon 9 rocket engines and clear the way for the company’s next launch carrying four NASA astronauts.

The private company is slated to launch a satellite called GPS-III-4 for the U.S. Space Force and Air Force during a 15-minute window that opens at 6:24 p.m. The Falcon 9 will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

As of Thursday morning’s forecast, Space Force weather officers are giving the liftoff a 60% chance of good launch weather. The primary concerns will be liftoff winds and cloud cover. Risks for the Falcon 9 rocket booster landing at sea are low, according to the 45th Weather Squadron.

The SpaceX launch for the military is particularly important because the very next launch after will be Crew-1, with a human payload of three NASA and one Japanese astronauts inside the company’s Dragon spaceship. That launch is scheduled for Nov. 14 from Kennedy Space Center launchpad 39A and will mark the second time astronauts launch from Florida with Elon Musk’s private company.

Recently, SpaceX swapped several rocket engines on at least four Falcon 9 rockets, including the boosters for the GPS-III satellite and Crew-1, after engineers found a red-lacquer like substance blocking a relief valve. SpaceX vice president of build and flight reliability Hans Koenigsmann said that the substance was the cause of a launch abort in October for the same mission.

SpaceX looked at all the engine startup signatures across the Falcon 9 fleet and found “similar early tendencies on the Crew-1 booster” as well as three others. As a result, SpaceX changed out two of the engines on the boosters for ones that have clean vent holes and that have been tested for the issue.

Koenigsmann said the investigation and the resolution “makes us a better vehicle and better engine going forward.”

NASA Commercial Crew Program manager Steve Stich said NASA would like to see the Air Force GPS-III mission get off the ground before SpaceX launches Crew-1.

Subscribe to a weekly newsletter to receive the latest in space news directly to your inbox here.