Launch day: ULA set for national security satellite liftoff from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – United Launch Alliance is ready to launch one of its Atlas V workhorse rockets from Cape Canaveral Wednesday, offering a nice distraction from the ongoing ballot counting country-wide.

ULA was slated to send up a secret spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office on Election Day but the mission was delayed 24 hours.

Following the delay, the Atlas V rocket made the 1,800-feet journey to the launch pad for the second time Tuesday afternoon from the hangar at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Inside the rocket’s nose cone is the NROL-101 satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office. The NRO builds and maintains U.S. intelligence satellites providing support to the intelligence community and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Liftoff is planned for Wednesday at 5:54 p.m. EST.

Forecasters with the 45th Weather Squadron are predicting a 70% chance of good conditions for liftoff. The primary concern for the launch window will be ground winds.

This will be the first launch for ULA since July. Another NRO satellite launch was delayed a handful of times in August, September and October before ULA announced the launch was delayed indefinitely.

In July, another Atlas V was used to send NASA’s new Mars rover on its journey to the Red Planet.

Later in the week, SpaceX is also planning a launch. The company is slated to launch a GPS satellite for the U.S. Space Force and Air Force on Thursday. The 15-minute launch window opens at 6:24 p.m. The Falcon 9 will liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Weather officers are giving the liftoff a 60% chance for good launch weather.