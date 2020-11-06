1 injured in carjacking on Old Winter Garden Road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was hospitalized following a carjacking in Orange County Friday morning, according to police.

Orlando police officials said they were called to assist Orange County deputies who were responding to the incident in the area of the 4500 block of Old Winter Garden Road just before 7 a.m.

Investigators said the victim and one of the suspected carjackers met prior to the incident and ended up in that area of Old Winter Garden Road together before an accomplice to the first suspected carjacker showed up and approached the 1995 Red Honda Civic where they were.

Some sort of physical fight took place before both of the suspected carjackers were able to get inside the car and flee, according to police.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital but has since been released, police said.

Authorities have not identified the suspected carjackers or released any additional details.

Orlando police said the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.