VIDEO: Orange County deputies search for Windermere-area carjacking suspects

WINDERMERE, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for two men involved in an armed carjacking incident.

The incident happened Monday in the Windermere area. Deputies responded to a neighborhood after 10 p.m. after getting the call from a carjacking victim.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released security footage of the incident, showing the two men approach the victim as he pulled up to his home.

The victim told authorities he had pulled into his driveway and parked his car when he saw two men run across the street in his direction as he got out of the car, the incident report reads.

Video shows one of the men had a red shirt covering his face as he ran up to the driver’s side door. The man opened the door of the 2015 Mercedes and pulled the victim out, according to police documents.

Deputies said the second man then came up to the car owner and pointed a black gun ordering him to “get the (expletive) on the ground,” punching the victim once in the forehead.

“Just take it, just take it,” the car owner is heard saying in the security video.

[WATCH THE SECURITY VIDEO BELOW]

*Warning: Video contains strong language

Investigators offered to treat the victim but he refused medical attention, according to the incident report. The victim told deputies one of the thieves drove his car southbound on Remsen Cay Lane. The second man ran across the street and followed him in a red car, authorities said.

The victim said he doesn’t believe he was followed home nor does he know the two men who took his car. He told deputies they also took off with an Apple Mac laptop valued at $3,000 and a set of golf clubs valued at $1,500, which were in the car, according to the report.

Anyone with information on who the men could be is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.