Daytona Beach officers shoot man accused of trying to carjack woman at Popeyes

Gunman pointed rifle at officers, top cop says

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Volusia County, Daytona Beach, Fatal shooting
An officer-involved shooting is investigated in Daytona Beach.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two Daytona Beach police officers shot a man who they say tried to carjack a woman at a Popeyes before pointing a rifle on them at a nearby Wawa, according to Police Chief Craig Capri.

The shooting was reported around 8:10 a.m. Monday near International Speedway Boulevard and U.S. 1.

Capri said the woman was at Popeyes waiting for the restaurant to open when the man tried to carjack her. She was able to get away and call for help, police said.

The man then walked down Ridgewood Avenue carrying the rifle, and officers confronted him near a Walgreens and Wawa, Carpi said.

The officers asked the man to drop the rifle, but he pointed it at them, according to Capri, who added that his officers opened fire, striking the man.

“When you point a gun at officers, expect to get shot,” Capri said.

Capri said the gunman was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery. The gunman, whose name has not been released, is expected to make a full recovery, Capri said.

The officers and the woman were not injured.

Capri said his officers never want to be involved in shootings.

“He dictated this,” Capri said. “I’m just thankful (the officers) can go home alive to their families.”

Capri said surveillance and body-camera videos will be released later.

