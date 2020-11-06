74ºF

Daytona Beach to swear in new police chief

Deputy Chief Jakari Young, 42, will take over role

City officials with Daytona Beach named the next police chief of the city. Jakari Young will be sworn in as the city’s police chief at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 6.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department will soon have a new leader.

Deputy Chief Jakari Young will officially take over Friday for Chief Craig Capri, who is retiring after a 30-year career in law enforcement.

Young, 42, will become the department’s first African-American police chief.

During his 19-year career with the Daytona Beach Police Department, Young has been a part of the patrol division, criminal investigations and crisis intervention team.

Young’s swearing-in ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on the steps of City Hall.

