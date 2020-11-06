Daytona Beach to swear in new police chief

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department will soon have a new leader.

Deputy Chief Jakari Young will officially take over Friday for Chief Craig Capri, who is retiring after a 30-year career in law enforcement.

Young, 42, will become the department’s first African-American police chief.

During his 19-year career with the Daytona Beach Police Department, Young has been a part of the patrol division, criminal investigations and crisis intervention team.

Young’s swearing-in ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on the steps of City Hall.