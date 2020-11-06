Detectives identify man accused of shooting Deltona teen using photo of tombstone posted on Instagram

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old accused of shooting a girl in the leg is in jail after Volusia County deputies were able to identify him using his posts on social media, including a photo of grave stone and he was wearing a GPS ankle monitor at the time of the crime, records show.

Deputies responded to a shooting on Hancock Drive in Deltona early Wednesday morning where they met with the 17-year-old victim who had been shot in the leg. She underwent surgery and is expected to be OK.

According to the arrest report, the back of the victim’s home was covered in bullet holes and a glass door had been shattered from gunfire.

After speaking to the victim’s siblings, they learned she had climbed out her bedroom window to meet someone and soon after the family reported hearing shots fired. The girl was then found climbing back through her window, saying she had been shot in the leg, a family member told deputies.

Neighbors told deputies they heard gunshots and then saw a man shooting at the victim’s home get into a white four-door sedan and drive away.

Detectives learned the teen had messaged a person on Instagram with the username “mgm rosko” to buy some marijuana. When the person arrived at her home, the victim said she met him in the driveway and he pointed a gun at her. She said she threw the money at him and ran to take cover but the suspect fired multiple shots at her, hitting her in the thigh.

Detectives found the Instagram profile for “mgm rosko” and discovered photos of the possible suspect standing next to a tombstone with “Lucille Mills” written on it. Using the Driver and Vehicle Information Database, or DAVID, detectives searched for Mills and found an address in Sanford associated with that name, then found that Robert Johnson III, 18, was also associated with that address. Johnson matched the person seen on the “mgm rosko” Instagram account, detectives said.

According to the report, detectives said Johnson is believed to be affiliated with a gang in the Sanford area. At the time of the shooting, the 18-year-old was on pre-trail release in Seminole County for trafficking cocaine and was wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor. The GPS on the monitor shows Johnson left his address in Sanford, drove to the victim’s home around the time of shooting and returned to Sanford on Wednesday.

Instagram messages obtained by detectives show Johnson also messaged the victim this typo-filled threat the day after the shooting: “just no u bein watxhed n when katch yo hoe (expletive) u dead.”

Seminole County Jail records show Johnson was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder and firing a weapon into a building or dwelling. He is held without bail on the charges from Volusia County.