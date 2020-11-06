Positive coronavirus cases surpass 830,000 in Florida

While Florida may avoid the title of “COVID hotspot,” the state is still seeing an uptick in cases and deaths.

Thursday’s report from the Florida Department of Health showed that there were an addition of 39 new deaths, which brings the number of virus fatalities in the state to more than 17,000.

Those numbers don’t necessarily mean those people died Thursday, but rather the state learned of their deaths and added the numbers to the report that day. The state’s report lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.

Case increases in recent days have caused the statewide 14-day moving average to rise to 7.75%. On Oct. 23, it was 3.66%.

This all comes as election week continues forward with no clear winner as of Friday.

Below is information provided by the Florida Department of Heath for Friday, Nov. 6.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,245 new cases on Friday, bringing the state’s overall total to 832,625 cases since March.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Friday reported 54 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Friday’s coronavirus report, a total of 17,224 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 210 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

Currently, there are 2,564 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The state reported 188 new hospitalizations ons Friday, meaning the state has seen a total of 50,265 patients admitted to a hospital since March in relation to COVID-19.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 3.67% to 7.72% over the past two weeks and was 6.36% Thursday.

Below is a breakdown of the coronavirus numbers across the 10-county Central Florida region for Friday Nov. 6:

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 12,429 111 1,053 4 385 1 Flagler 2,254 6 173 1 40 0 Lake 9,103 56 750 3 236 2 Marion 11,205 45 1,088 1 355 3 Orange 48,322 307 1,635 4 576 9 Osceola 14,869 102 851 1 211 1 Polk 23,879 116 2,516 10 637 2 Seminole 10,801 76 764 3 250 5 Sumter 3,047 21 298 0 88 1 Volusia 13,439 79 992 4 329 3

