Florida health officials report over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths

Day 3 of the U.S. election continued to show no clear winner in some key states, leaving the race up in the air as of Thursday.

As ballots are still being counted in a few battleground states, Gov. Ron DeSantis said they should learn a thing or two from the way Florida performed during the election.

[TRENDING: Donald Trump wins Florida | US presidential race results | Floridians vote to raise minimum wage to $15/hour]

“Perhaps 2020 was the year that we finally vanquished the ghosts of Bush vs. Gore,” DeSantis said while addressing the Sunshine State on Wednesday, a day after President Donald Trump declared victory in Florida.

In fact, DeSantis said the ballot-counting process went so well in Florida, that other states still working to tally up their votes, like Pennsylvania and Nevada, among others, should learn from the Sunshine State.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis throws a hat to supporters during a rally for President Donald Trump on Oct. 23, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida. (2020 Getty Images)

“If the third most populous state in the country can count 11 million votes, produce a result across the board, why can’t some of these other states that are much smaller?” DeSantis asked.

To read more on what Gov. DeSantis had to say about the recent election, click or tap here.

As the election continues so does the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported an additional 6,000 positive COVID-19 cases.

Below is information provided by the Florida Department of Heath for Thursday, Nov. 5.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 6,257 new cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s overall total to 827,380 cases since March.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 39 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Thursday’s coronavirus report, a total of 17,170 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 209 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

Currently, there are 2,527 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The state reported 188 new hospitalizations ons Thursday, meaning the state has seen a total of 50,077 patients admitted to a hospital since March in relation to COVID-19.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 3.67% to 7.73% over the past two weeks and was 6.20% Wednesday.

[READ YESTERDAY’S COVID-19 REPORT: 4,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Florida amid ongoing election battle]

Below is a breakdown of the coronavirus numbers across the 10-county Central Florida region for Thursday Nov. 5:

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 12,318 123 1,049 9 384 0 Flagler 2,248 23 172 0 40 0 Lake 9,047 100 747 3 234 2 Marion 11,160 71 1,087 4 352 2 Orange 48,015 360 1,631 15 567 6 Osceola 14,767 123 850 3 210 -1 Polk 23,763 151 2,506 12 635 2 Seminole 10,725 80 761 2 245 0 Sumter 3,026 17 298 7 87 0 Volusia 13,360 78 988 5 326 0

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.