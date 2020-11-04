4,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Florida amid ongoing election battle

Many Americans woke up Wednesday to find out that a president was still not announced. For most this was anticipated after the surplus amount of mail-in ballots returned during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday is set up to be episode number two in a multiple part series that is the 2020 presidential election.

As Election Day winded into early Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, were still in a tight battle for the presidency.

[TRENDING: Donald Trump wins Florida | US presidential race results | Floridians vote to raise minimum wage to $15/hour]

Many of the battleground states, including Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, have yet to be called.

Trump has won Texas, Florida, Iowa and Ohio, while Biden carried Arizona, New Hampshire and Minnesota.

It takes 270 electoral votes to win the presidency. Stay up on the facts of the 2020 presidential election by clicking or tapping here. News 6 is committed to providing on-time updates as new information is made available.

As election workers continue to count votes, health officials are keeping tabs on new cases of COVID-19. On Wednesday the Florida Department of Health reported nearly 4,500 new cases.

Coronavirus Cases Nov. 3

Below is information provided by the Florida Department of Heath for Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,423 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s overall total to 821,123 cases since March.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported 32 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Wednesday’s coronavirus report, a total of 17,131 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 209 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

Currently, there are 2,485 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The state reported 174 new hospitalizations on Wednesday, meaning the state has seen a total of 49,889 patients admitted to a hospital since March in relation to COVID-19.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 3.66% to 7.75% over the past two weeks and was 7.75% Tuesday.

[READ YESTERDAY’S COVID-19 REPORT: After late data release, FDOH reports over 4,600 new COVID-19 cases]

Below is a breakdown of the coronavirus numbers across the 10-county Central Florida region for Wednesday Nov. 4:

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 12,195 161 1,040 6 384 6 Flagler 2,225 20 172 1 40 -1 Lake 8,947 96 744 4 232 4 Marion 11,089 41 1,083 8 350 -1 Orange 47,655 309 1,616 0 561 0 Osceola 14,644 80 847 5 211 -1 Polk 23,612 87 2,494 8 633 0 Seminole 10,645 69 759 1 245 0 Sumter 3,009 18 291 0 87 1 Volusia 13,282 96 983 5 326 2

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.