Battle of the Bands canceled at Amway Center amid pandemic, shifts to virtual event

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Classic Battle of the Bands before the Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M football game will not take place at the Amway Center in Orlando this year.

The football game was canceled earlier this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Battle of the Bands will now be a virtual event.

The event usually brings high school bands from all across the country to perform their best songs.

Battle of the Bands usually ends with performances from the marching bands from Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman. B-CU announced last month it was canceling all sports for the rest of the 2020-2021 athletic season.

This match-up almost goes back 100 years.

With the football game getting canceled, the schools are hoping for 60,000 donations of $20 or more.

This would be equivalent to a sellout game at Camping World Stadium, according to Florida Citrus Sports spokesman Sam Gardner.

More than 55,000 fans attended the game last year.

More information about the full list of virtual events can be found at FloridaClassic.org.