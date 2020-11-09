Orange County CARES Act assistance portal to reopen with expanded criteria

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County’s CARES Act portal for residents wishing to apply for financial assistance to help with rent and other bills will reopen next week with new expanded criteria.

Starting at 8 a.m. Nov. 16, residents can apply for a $1,000 grant through the county’s Individual and Family Assistance Program even if someone in their household already received money. Up until now, the assistance was limited to one grant per household.

[TRENDING: Eta drenches Florida | 2 killed in Orange County crash | Biden names COVID-19 task force]

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said the loosening of that restriction will lead to more help for residents who’ve lost their jobs or experienced financial setbacks as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“So previously, we went purely by the address for that household. If anyone in the household had received funding, then anyone else who applied was disqualified. What we’re going to do now is open that up. So if there is another resident of that household who has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, they can apply and so now, multiple individuals in the same household will be able to become eligible for these funds,” Demings said.

During the summer months when the portal was first made available, it would close within minutes due to overwhelming demand. However the past two times when the portal was opened on Oct. 24 and Nov. 4, it was able to stay open for about eight hours before reaching capacity.

As many as 15,000 users will be apply to apply for help when the portal opens next week.

Anyone interested is encouraged to review eligibility and the required documentation before then by going here.