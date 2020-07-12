Orange County reopening CARES Act portal for what could be last time

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla – Orange County residents struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic may only have one chance left to apply for federal funds through Orange County’s CARES Act portal.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings made the announcement during a news conference last week.

"I want to caution everyone however that this may be the last time that we reopen the portal due to the overwhelming response we have received to date," Demings said.

Demings said the portal is accepting 10,000 applications on Monday, July 15 starting at 8 a.m. This will mark the fifth time the county opens the portal to help individuals and families.

"That gives us the ample opportunity to work within the constraints of the available funds that we have through the CARES act itself," Demings said.

This possible final round of help comes after a rocky start to the program.

The county launched the portal on June 8th and then closed it 20 minutes later. The county said 2,000 users were applying for financial relief in the first minute.

The portal reopened the next day and closed after the first 90 minutes.

It opened for a third time the following week and shut down after an hour.

It reopened for a fourth round of assistance on June 22 and reached capacity after 75 minutes.

"Applications submitted last month are still being reviewed," Demings said.

It’s been almost three weeks since the portal last opened. Demings said so far, the county approved 19,000 applications which total nearly $20 million. The federal funds will be used to help residents pay for their rent, mortgage, or bills.

The county said it also gave $18 million to small business owners.

The county set aside $72.9 million of its CARES Act grant to help residents and an additional $72.9 million to help small businesses impacted by the coronavirus.