Orange County man with Down syndrome completes Ironman race

MAITLAND, Fla. – Chris Nikic,21, is inspiring others to try 1 percent more each day. A motto the new ironman lives by.

“It represents me better than I was yesterday,” Chris said about what that 1 percent he had printed on his orange T-shirt means to him.

“What he accomplished for a person with Down syndrome is fantastic,” Dan Grieb, coach and guide to Chris said.

On Nov. 7, Chris became the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon in just under 17 hours in Panama City beach. A grueling competition where thousands participate, but not everyone is able to finish the race.

"Ironman is unforgiving. There are no special divisions. They don’t give you more time because you have Down syndrome. You have to finish it in 17 hours. If you finish at 17 hours and one minute, you’re not an Ironman.

Chris’s father recalled that feeling of tranquility once he saw his son cross the finish line.

“My first thought was that I was in complete peace because I saw him do something that showed me that he can do anything and he can take care of himself,” Nick Nikic said.

During the race, Chris encountered a couple of setbacks.

“One of them was when we stopped his bike to do some nutrition and hydration, he stood in an ant pile. And the ants got all over him,” his coach said. Once Chris was back on his bike, he was descending a hill at more than 20 miles an hour. When he tried to slow down, he lost control. “He ended up falling on his bike at roughly 20 an hour. Rolled over a couple of times and stood up and said ‘I’m fine’.”

The ant bites caused swelling on his left ankle and bruises on his right leg from the fall, Chris fought through the pain and kept going.

“I pulled over to the side of the road and I cried for three or four minutes and just thought ‘This is just amazing what he’s doing’” his father said.

Chris’s father hopes their story will not only set an example of tenacity and perseverance but will show other parents with children who have down syndrome that they can achieve anything as long as you let them.

“The message that we wanna send is: It takes us as parents to be willing to trust to have our kids really be included in the rest of the world,” Nick said. “When other people start doing for you, you’re not gonna get the benefits of life. You’re always gonna be counting on someone else. So our kids need to do more for themselves.”

A message Chris also understands the importance it has.

“The key to success would be to let them live independently. Let them go out into the open world. Let them be included,” Chris said.

As for those who didn’t believe Chris could conquer a goal, his dad says they need to be more positive.

“You think you’re saying something protect full or something that’s helping. You’re not. Because you’re creating a scenario where people start to believe you,” Nick said. “To all those out in the community, give our kids a chance. Don’t prejudge them and predetermine what they can or can’t do. They may not be able to do it but let them decide that.”