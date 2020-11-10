Tampa bank robbery suspect arrested in Daytona, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man accused of robbing a bank in Tampa was arrested 150 miles away on the other side of the state in Daytona Beach about a week later, according to the Tampa Police Department.

On Oct. 30, 46-year-old Roger Salik is accused of donning a Guy Fawkes mask, going to a TD Bank on Kennedy Boulevard and handing the teller a note demanding cash.

[TRENDING: Eta still soaking Fla. | Do masks with antiviral coating work? | Shaq’s mansion discounted by $3M]

Records show he fled in a Toyota Camry and at the time, his identity was unknown.

Police said they were able to identify Salik and issue a warrant for his arrest. That warrant was executed during a traffic stop in Daytona Beach on Nov. 5, a news release said.

Salik reportedly admitted to the crime after his arrest and the stolen cash was located in his hotel room, records show.

Police said Salik is from Pennsylvania and has no known ties to Florida.

He’s facing multiple charges.