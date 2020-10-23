Titusville police arrest man after armed robbery at Quality Inn Hotel

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A repeat offender is back behind bars after authorities say they connected him to an armed robbery at a hotel.

According to the Titusville Police Department, Steven Levon Fields, 28, encountered a woman at the Quality Inn Hotel and demanded money at gunpoint.

Officials said the victim complied and fled the scene uninjured.

Hours later, officers approached Fields as he was exiting the hotel room and took him into custody.

“A search of the suspect revealed he was in possession of narcotics, a firearm and the alleged stolen money,” officers said.

Fields was charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and theft.

He was booked into the Brevard County Jail without bond.