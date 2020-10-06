Man sought in attempted Winter Park bank robbery

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff’s deputies are seeking information about a man who attempted to rob a bank in Winter Park Tuesday.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted robbery around 9:14 a.m. at 7606 Aloma Ave. in east Orange County.

In a tweet, the Sheriff’s Office said the man entered the bank and attempted to commit a bank robbery but thankfully, no one was injured. It’s unclear if the man got away with any funds.

According to the photos, the man was wearing a black hat, black shirt and tan shorts and may have been driving a moped.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357.