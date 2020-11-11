Hospitalizations on the rise in Florida as COVID-19 cases continue to be reported

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health released new data on Florida’s fight against COVID-19. As of Wednesday’s report, over 858,000 people have contracted the disease since March.

Hospitalizations continue to rise in the Sunshine State.

The Department of Health said Tuesday that Florida logged 4,353 new coronavirus cases, with 3,048 current hospitalizations as of Wednesday morning.

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Florida hospitals shows continued signs of an upswing in the past couple of weeks.

The state’s online census of hospitals showed numbers hovering between 2,000 and 2,200 for most of last month. The state’s outbreak peaked over the summer, with nearly 10,000 patients being treated in late July.

Below is information provided by the Florida Department of Health for Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,838 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s overall total to 858,012 cases since March.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported 52 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Wednesday’s coronavirus report, a total of 17,512 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 212 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

Currently, there are 3,048 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The state DOH reported 243 new hospitalizations on Wednesday, bringing Florida’s total since the pandemic arrived in March to 51,115 people hospitalized.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 4.91% to 8.31% over the past two weeks and was 7.82% Tuesday.

Below is a breakdown of the coronavirus numbers across the 10-county Central Florida region for Nov. 11:

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 13,092 167 1,089 13 400 1 Flagler 2,324 13 174 1 40 0 Lake 9,360 48 760 3 238 0 Marion 11,455 43 1,104 3 362 0 Orange 49,752 330 1,654 8 601 3 Osceola 15,441 139 874 4 215 0 Polk 24,661 221 2,565 8 643 1 Seminole 11,145 65 775 2 253 0 Sumter 3,108 12 300 0 89 1 Volusia 13,937 109 1,007 4 333 0

