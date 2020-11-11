Seminole County buys equipment, starts planning for COVID-19 vaccine dispersal

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County officials gave a coronavirus update on Tuesday.

Allan Harris, Seminole County’s Emergency Manager said the county has purchased ultra-cold freezers that are expected to be necessary for storing a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We thought that was very important, so we went ahead and started planning months ago,” Harris said. "Seminole County at this juncture stands ready to receive and begin administering that vaccine

Harris also said that the county has purchased tents, lighting, and a trailer in order to have the equipment necessary in anticipation of the mass dispersal of the vaccine to Seminole County’s nearly 500,000 residents.

Seminole, Orange, and Osceola Counties said they are using their current flu vaccine clinics as a test run for a coronavirus vaccine.

With several companies producing and testing a COVID-19 vaccine, Harris said that the county has to wait to finalize their plans until they know the exact vaccine they will be receiving.

“There are so many different vaccines that are being tested right now, we have to find out which one is going to be approved and then what are the requirements for that,” Harris said.

Harris added the trailer purchased by the county is important in order to go into communities where people don’t have access to transportation.

The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County said that a vaccine isn’t expected to be available to the general public until March or April.

Health care workers, people in long-term care facilities, and first responders will be first to receive a vaccine, as early as next month.