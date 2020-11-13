Weather looks good for ULA launch of national security satellite

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Space Force weather officers are predicting a clear evening for United Launch Alliance to send up an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Friday carrying a secret spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office.

ULA plans to launch the Atlas V with a satellite known as as NROL-101 for the National Reconnaissance Office. Liftoff is set for 5:13 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Space Launch Complex-41.

About five hours before blast off, Launch Weather Officer Jessica Williams from the U.S. Space Force said the forecast for launch time has a 90% percent chance of favorable conditions. Lightning and cumulus clouds are “only a remote concern for this evening’s launch opportunity,” according to ULA.

The favorable forecast was a blessing after three other scheduled attempts were called off due to weather. The first launch attempt was scrubbed on Nov. 4 for a technical issue. Three other rescheduled attempts on Nov. 8, 11 and 12 were delayed due to Tropical Storm, formerly hurricane, Eta.

Meanwhile, downrange SpaceX is preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center sending four astronauts to the International Space Station. That launch is scheduled for 7:49 p.m. Saturday. Weather is also looking favorable at 70% as of Friday morning.

