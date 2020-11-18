Man accused of breaking into Sanford home, exposing himself to victim

SANFORD, Fla. – A man’s court-ordered GPS monitor helped authorities identify him as a suspect after he broke into a woman’s home as she slept and exposed himself while standing outside her bedroom, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Police said the victim called 911 around 3 a.m. Tuesday and said that she was asleep in her bed but woke up when she heard noises and saw a man standing in her doorway, touching himself inappropriately.

He left the home before authorities arrived, records show.

Police said that while they were investigating, they noted that the circumstances of the case were similar to a previous incident involving 19-year-old Elijah Hankerson that occurred in September.

In that case, Hankerson is accused of knocking on the front door of a home and touching himself inappropriately.

Hankerson was ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device after he was released on bond on those charges, according to the affidavit.

Police said they used data from that device to determine that Hankerson left his home at 3:05 a.m. Tuesday, walked through several yards and arrived at the victim’s home at 3:07 a.m. Records show he was inside the home from 3:10 a.m. to 3:13 a.m. then arrived back at his house by 3:16 a.m.

He left his home again at 6:11 a.m., arrived at the victim’s residence at 6:12 a.m., left at 6:18 a.m. and arrived back home at 6:21 a.m., according to the affidavit.

Based on the GPS records, Hankerson was arrested at his home Tuesday afternoon.

He’s facing charges of burglary to an occupied dwelling, lewd and lascivious behavior, exposure of sexual organs and stalking.

Police said they’re concerned there could be more victims.

“This incident is particularly disturbing. It appears that Hankerson’s behavior became even more brazen than his previous acts. I encourage anyone who has experienced similar incidents to come forward. Based on his recent behavior, there is a likelihood that this has been something he has done a number of times," Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said.

Anyone with information about Hankerson is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or call Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org.