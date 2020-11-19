‘Please help us:’ Road-rage driver chases couple through Ormond Beach, police say

A road-rage driver chased a couple through Ormond Beach before cornering them at a police station and threatening them, according to the Ormond Beach Police Department.

Police said a woman called 911 shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday claiming that she and her boyfriend were being followed.

“Me and my boyfriend ... there’s a silver Charger following us. He tried to hit us and we don’t know the guy but he’s high-speed chasing following us,” she said.

In the nearly seven-minute call, the sound of an engine can be heard as the woman sobs and begs for help.

“Oh my God, please stop. It’s getting crazy,” the woman said.

The operator directed the woman and her boyfriend to the Ormond Beach Police Department so they could get help from officers there but once they arrived, the man in the Charger blocked them in, according to the affidavit.

“He blocked us in, please help us,” the woman said.

Records show that the other driver, identified as 33-year-old Delbert Briggs, Jr., got out of the Charger and approached the couple.

“He’s got a gun, help me,” the woman said.

According to authorities, the woman hid in bushes in front of the police station while the man tried to run toward the roadway before Briggs confronted him.

At that point, police said they were able to intervene.

Body camera video shows Briggs explaining his side of the story.

“I cut it back, he cut in front of me again so I hit the curb, that’s what I’m saying,” Briggs said in the footage.

The couple told police that Briggs cut them off and as they were trying to avoid him, the Charger hit a curb, records show.

Police said neither vehicle was damaged but the Charger had a metallic smell consistent with being “driven so hard.”

Briggs admitted to following the couple, according to the footage.

“I chased him. I was chasing him all around town. I was chasing him all the way. He came through here, I cut him off,” Briggs said.

He also said during the chase, he threatened to beat the driver, records show.

“I said, ‘Man, pull over. I’m gonna beat your (expletive), man. If you don’t pull over, I’m gonna beat your (expletive).’ That’s what I told them, straight up,” Briggs said in the video.

Police said Briggs smelled of alcohol but the report doesn’t indicate whether a blood alcohol test was performed. The report also noted that Briggs said he didn’t have a gun on his person but went quiet when asked whether there was one in the Charger.

He’s facing charges of false imprisonment and assault.