Man arrested in road rage shooting off Red Bug Lake Road near Casselberry

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A 34-year-old Fern Park man was arrested on allegations of shooting at another vehicle off Red Bug Lake Road in Seminole County, according to deputies.

The road rage shooting took place around 8:20 p.m. Thursday near Red Bug Lake Road and Merivale Drive.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, a man driving a red Jeep Wrangler said the driver of a white SUV shot at his vehicle and took off toward State Road 436.

[TRENDING: 3 dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle club shooting | Should parents sanitize Halloween candy? | President Trump returning to Central Florida]

A sheriff’s deputy stopped the SUV, and the driver of the Jeep, whom the deputy recognized from a previous incident, went home, officials said. The Jeep driver said he left the scene because he didn’t want to get into trouble, and he didn’t want to press charges, according to the sheriff’s report.

The Jeep driver admitted that he slowed down to prevent the SUV from passing him, and then he turned into a neighborhood so the man wouldn’t follow him home, the report stated.

He said the driver then pulled next to him and fired two shots, according to officials. No one was injured.

The victim called 911 after the shooting saying he was following the suspect. “I cannot let him get away," he told dispatchers.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Garey Graham, said the Jeep cut him off and a road rage incident ensued, the report stated.

Graham, who said he was on his way to dinner with his wife, said he dropped his gun when he made a U-turn and drove off, the report stated. The gun has not been found.

His wife said she closed her eyes and didn’t see what happened after the Jeep cut them off, according to authorities.

The victim told dispatchers they stopped following the suspect on Winter Park Drive after deputies arrived.

“That guy just shot at me, man. I hope you guys get that guy he’s reckless,” he said in the 911 call.

Deputies said Graham was arrested on charges of discharging a firearm from a vehicle and culpable negligence by exposing someone to harm.

Graham was booked into the Seminole County Jail.