76-year-old man arrested on child porn charges in The Villages, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 76-year-old man is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography from his home in The Villages, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip in September about the possible distribution of child pornography.

Records show a nearly two-month investigation led to a warrant being executed at John Thomas Nolan’s home on Bokeelia Place in The Villages on Friday.

Based on what was found, Nolan was arrested on three counts of distribution of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography.