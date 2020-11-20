Universal says more than 1,100 Orlando Team Members are facing layoffs

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – In a letter to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer officials with Universal Orlando said approximately 1,123 Team Members are facing layoffs.

Universal said officials with the theme park continue to face challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The parks were closed for three months during the pandemic.

Theme park officials said the Team Members facing layoffs hold a variety of positions.

The Team Members facing layoffs have already been notified.

Officials said the number above does not represent new or unannounced future layoffs.

Team Members facing a layoff were given a 60-day notice, according to officials.

These positions are not park hourly positions.

The dates of layoffs range from August through Dec. 31.

