71ºF

Local News

Universal says more than 1,100 Orlando Team Members are facing layoffs

Pandemic continues to theme park workers

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Theme Parks, Orange County
In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 photo, visitors arrive at Universal Studios Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. The Universal Studios theme park has reopened for season pass holders and will open to the general public on Friday, June 5. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 photo, visitors arrive at Universal Studios Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. The Universal Studios theme park has reopened for season pass holders and will open to the general public on Friday, June 5. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – In a letter to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer officials with Universal Orlando said approximately 1,123 Team Members are facing layoffs.

[TRENDING: Gov: Vaccine coming to Florida ‘relatively soon’ | CDC: Avoid Thanksgiving travel | Georgia presidential race recount results]

Universal said officials with the theme park continue to face challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The parks were closed for three months during the pandemic.

Theme park officials said the Team Members facing layoffs hold a variety of positions.

The Team Members facing layoffs have already been notified.

Officials said the number above does not represent new or unannounced future layoffs.

Team Members facing a layoff were given a 60-day notice, according to officials.

These positions are not park hourly positions.

The dates of layoffs range from August through Dec. 31.

Here is a list of layoffs at five locations:

  • 678 layoffs at Universal Studios Plaza
  • 373 layoffs at Commodity Circle in Orlando
  • 34 layoffs at Currency Drive in Orlando
  • 7 layoffs at Exchange Drive in Orlando
  • 31 layoffs at Old Park Lane in Orlando

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: