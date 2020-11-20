Animal services works to find loving home for dog who spent over 200 days in shelter

A dog that has spent more than 200 days in the Orange County Animal Services shelter is in need of a forever home.

Tonka was surrendered to the shelter on April 15 after being found abandoned in the backyard of a home in Conway when his owner moved without him and couldn’t find him another home, shelter officials said.

After six months in the shelter, he received adoption interest but was returned a week later. At the beginning of November, Tonka had another shot at adoption but was not welcome by a landlord and returned again, according to shelter officials.

“Tonka is a handsome boy, who can definitely turn on the charm,” said Diane Summers, manager for Orange County Animal Services. “We’ve struggled to find that lasting match for him because he has shown that he needs to be the only dog in the home, a factor that drastically limits the pool of interested adopters, and he has heartworm disease, a treatable condition, but one that can come with a stigma due to lack of understanding.”

Tonka up for adoption at Orange County Animal Services (Orange County Animals Services)

Anyone interested in adopting Tonka will not have to pay for his heartworm disease treatment as the costs are being sponsored by a local civil engineering group that has covered the costs for 81 shelter dogs so far this year, the shelter shared.

If you are interested in making Tonka yours, email the shelter at animalservices@ocfl.net to get more information.