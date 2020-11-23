Brightline, Walt Disney World agree to build train station at Disney Springs

Brightline and Walt Disney World Resort announced an agreement Monday to build a train station at Disney Springs.

The station would allow “convenient travel” between Walt Disney World and several Brightline planned stations at Orlando International Airport, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, a news release said.

Brightline officials said that the expansion from West Palm Beach to OIA is on track and should be completed in 2022.

[TRENDING: Another vaccine ‘highly effective’ | Man wrestles gator to save dog | Box installed at fire station for abandoned babies]

“Brightline will offer a car-free connection to the millions of visitors from around the state and the world who plan to make Walt Disney World Resort part of their vacation plans,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. “Our mission has always been to connect our guests to the people and places that matter, and Walt Disney World Resort is a tremendous example of this.”

Travelers can expect the proposed Disney Springs station to have a ground level lobby, passenger facilities and an upper level train platform.

“We’re excited to work with Brightline as they pursue the potential development of a train station at Walt Disney World Resort, a project that would support our local economy and offer a bold, forward-looking transportation solution for our community and guests,” said Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort.

Brightline started engineering and design work of this proposed project in February 2020 after it “was awarded the right to execute lease agreements with FDOT and the Central Florida Expressway Authority to connect OIA and Tampa” in 2018, a news release said.