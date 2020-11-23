Florida reports 6,500 new coronavirus cases on Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida health officials on Sunday reported 6,586 new COVID-19 cases, along with 61 more resident deaths.

Florida is now up to 938,414 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17,991 resident deaths since the start of the outbreak in March, according to the health department’s dashboard.

The state has also now reported 223 non-resident deaths that occurred in Florida, bringing the total death count to 18,214.

Last week in Florida, there were 56,732 new COVID-19 cases. There were 1,453 hospitalizations and 448 deaths last week in Florida, according to data released by the state.

Below is information provided by the Florida Department of Health for Sunday, Nov. 22.

Cases

Deaths

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

In total, 53,403 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from the coronavirus.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 6.60% to 10.03% over the past two weeks and was 6.60% Saturday.