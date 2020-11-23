Lake Eola annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony to go virtual

ORLANDO, Fla. – Lake Eola is about to look more festive.

Orlando city officials announced Monday crews will begin installing Downtown Orlando’s iconic Christmas tree Tuesday. Though crews are decking the halls at Lake Eola’s Park Washington Plaza, city leaders have decided to host its annual tree lighting ceremony online.

To safely ring in the holiday season, the City of Orlando will host a live virtual tree lighting celebration of the 64-foot tree on Dec. 5. People can get into the holiday spirit starting at 8:00 p.m. by streaming the ceremony live on clickorlando.com.

The city’s new tree is adorned with 2,000 ornaments and 200 pounds in lights. After the tree is officially lit, the Christmas Tree Show will play each night at Lake Eola Park starting at 5:45 p.m. each hour until 9:45 p.m.

As the city’s token tree gives Lake Eola a festive glow, people can also enjoy the sounds of the season as the lights will musically sync with the lights at the Lake Eola fountain providing precise animation during the shows.

Though celebrations are moving online, city leaders invite people to enjoy the holiday decor by paying a visit to the Downtown Orlando landmark. Masks, social distancing, and a festive spirit are encouraged during your visit.