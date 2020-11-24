Bodies found in Clermont home appear to be victims of double murder-suicide, deputies say

CLERMONT, Fla. – A pool service employee reported a foul odor coming from a Clermont home Tuesday morning, leading to the discovery of three bodies detectives believe are victims of a double murder suicide.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at 11328 Avenida Augusta in the Crescent Lake Club subdivision after a pool employee arrived at the home and noticed the odor.

Deputies forced entry into the home and discovered three adult bodies.

“Based upon the preliminary observations of the scene, it appears that this may be a double murder-suicide,” Lake County sheriff’s Lt. John Herrell said in an email.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, neighbors had not seen the residents recently. It’s unclear when they died.

The investigation is active and no other details were immediately available.