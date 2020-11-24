Weather looks clear for SpaceX Starlink launch as company aims to break its own rocket landing record

After a few delays, SpaceX will try again Tuesday night to launch its 16th batch of internet satellites from Cape Canaveral.

The Falcon 9 rocket liftoff is set for 9:13 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 40.

Atop the rocket in the nose cone will be 60 more Starlink satellites. SpaceX founder Elon Musk has plans to launch a constellation, or network, of satellites to provide internet to anywhere in the world, even remote areas. This launch will send the fleet close to 1,000 satellites in low-Earth orbit.

[TRENDING: Hundreds line up for free turkeys | COVID-19 vaccine FAQs | 11 things to be thankful for during pandemic]

According to weather officials with the 45th Weather Squadron there are no major threats to the launch forecast. Some coastal clouds and showers may push inland Tuesday evening but are not expected to pose a problem. The primary concern will be liftoff winds and cloud cover. There is an 80% chance of favorable conditions for the launch window, according to Space Force weather officers.

The launch was delayed during the past three attempts beginning Saturday. On Monday, SpaceX delayed the launch because of recovery weather at sea where it lands the Falcon 9 booster. The company plans to set a new record when the rocket hardware touches down on a droneship called Of Course I Still Love You, marking the seventh time the booster has launched and landed.

Tuesday’s recovery weather is still a little risky with a moderate threat to the landing, according to the forecast. Wave height and wind are among the weather factors at play when landing a 19-story booster in the Atlantic Ocean.

Earlier this year SpaceX rolled out testing for Starlink internet to some early subscribers in the northern U.S. and Canada. The company expects to expand service to the rest of the U.S. and have “near global coverage” sometime next year, according to the Starlink website.

The early internet testing is called Starlink’s “Better than Nothing Beta program.”

Subscribe to a weekly newsletter to receive the latest in space news directly to your inbox here.