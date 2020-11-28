Marion deputies search for missing endangered 4-month-old

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a missing endangered 4-month-old.

The Sheriff’s Office said Jacob Barlow was last seen on Tuesday.

Investigators said officials with the Department of Children and Families issued a pick-up order for Jacob.

Officials said they have not been able to find the infant.

Jacob is believed to be in the custody of his mother Jennifer Rottman, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about Jacob’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.