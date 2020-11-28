‘Disturbing’ video sent to Seminole students, district urges students to delete email

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The principal of Hagerty High School is urging students to delete an email after students received a “disturbing” video.

“Administration is aware of a disturbing video sent to students last night. SCPS Information Services and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Department are also aware of the email. The email is not from a student in Hagerty High School or SCPS from what we currently know,” principal Rob Frasca said.

The district believes the email could have malware embedded in the videos.

School officials said the administration will continue an investigation with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Department.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.