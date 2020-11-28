Florida reports more than 6,000 new cases of coronavirus 2 days after Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health reported 6,276 new cases of COVID-19 just two days after Thanksgiving.

The state has now reported 979,751 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

Health officials said we will not know the impact of the Thanksgiving holiday had for about two weeks.

State testing sites in Central Florida reopened this past Friday after being closed for the holiday.

Experts said anyone who wants to get a coronavirus test after attending a large gathering or hosting one should wait a few days after the holiday.

Paul Banerjee, Medical Director for Polk County Fire Rescue, and associate professor of emergency medicine at the University of Central Florida, and Mercer University said COVID-19 symptoms usually appear between two and five days after exposure.

“If you test too early, you will get a negative test with not enough virus to be uploaded to make that test positive anyway,” Banerjee said.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 6,276 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s overall total to 979,751 cases since March.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported 81 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Saturday’s coronavirus report, a total of 18,677 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 235 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

Currently, there are 3,913 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration. In total, 54,591 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from the coronavirus.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 6.2% to 10.08% over the past two weeks and was 6.2% Friday.