Woman transported to hospital after shooting at ‘Light-Up Eustis’ event

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in downtown Eustis at the “Light-Up Eustis event, according to the police department.

Eustis police the victim was shot around 9:38 p.m. on Friday.

Police said the woman’s injury is minor.

Investigators said she was transported to the Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.